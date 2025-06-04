TN Class 12 Answer Scripts 2025 Issued at dge.tn.gov.in- Marks Retotalling, Revaluation Window Opens Tomorrow

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has issued the scanned copies of the Tamil Nadu higher secondary second-year public exam answer scripts for the March 2025 exam. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the TN Class 12 Answer Script 2025 through the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

The board has also uploaded the application form for Tamil Nadu HSE 2025 marks retotalling or revaluation. Students who aren’t satisfied with their marks and want to apply for retotalling or revaluation of their marks can submit their applications through the official website. The application form submission window will be open from June 5 to June 7.

Students can apply for TN Class 12 marks re-totalling if they find discrepancies in their Tamil Nadu Class 12 answer scripts 2025. Only specific issues will be considered for re-totalling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for language subjects that include both theory and practical components is Rs 505. For subjects with only theory, the application fee is Rs 305. For all other subjects with both theory and practical, the fee is Rs 205.