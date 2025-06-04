Tamil Nadu government

TN Class 12 Answer Scripts 2025 Issued at dge.tn.gov.in- Marks Retotalling, Revaluation Window Opens Tomorrow

Posted on 04 Jun 2025
13:05 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has issued the scanned copies of the Tamil Nadu higher secondary second-year public exam answer scripts for the March 2025 exam. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the TN Class 12 Answer Script 2025 through the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

The board has also uploaded the application form for Tamil Nadu HSE 2025 marks retotalling or revaluation. Students who aren’t satisfied with their marks and want to apply for retotalling or revaluation of their marks can submit their applications through the official website. The application form submission window will be open from June 5 to June 7.

Students can apply for TN Class 12 marks re-totalling if they find discrepancies in their Tamil Nadu Class 12 answer scripts 2025. Only specific issues will be considered for re-totalling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for language subjects that include both theory and practical components is Rs 505. For subjects with only theory, the application fee is Rs 305. For all other subjects with both theory and practical, the fee is Rs 205.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
13:09 PM
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu answer scripts
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Result 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality