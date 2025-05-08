Board Exams 2025

TN Board 12th Result 2025 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
16:10 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check and download the Class 12 results in the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, announced the TN Board 12th Result 2025 today, May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check and download the Class 12 results in the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 to March 25, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. The Higher Secondary First year examination commenced on March 5 and ended on March 27, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm.

TN Board 12th Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in
  2. Click on TN HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TN Board 12th Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 08 May 2025
16:11 PM
Board Exams 2025 Tamil Nadu Results
