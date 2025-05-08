Board Exams 2025
TN Board 12th Result 2025 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 08 May 2025
16:10 PM
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, announced the TN Board 12th Result 2025 today, May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check and download the Class 12 results in the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 to March 25, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. The Higher Secondary First year examination commenced on March 5 and ended on March 27, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm.
TN Board 12th Result 2025: Steps to check
TN Board 12th Result 2025: Direct Link