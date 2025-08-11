ICMAI CMA 2025

ICMAI CMA June Result 2025 Out - Check Inter & Final Pass Percentage, Link and Toppers

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 session for both Intermediate and Final examinations.
Candidates can access their scores on the official website, icmai.in, by entering their 17-digit registration number.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 session for both Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates can access their scores on the official website, icmai.in, by entering their 17-digit registration number.

According to the official statistics, 13.75% of candidates cleared both groups of the Intermediate examination. Out of 9,998 candidates who appeared for Group 1 and Group 2, a total of 1,375 qualified. In the Final examination, 3,493 candidates appeared in both groups, of which only 651 were declared pass.

In the toppers’ list, Sujal Pradeep Saraf secured first place in the Intermediate exam, while Hans Amresh Jain topped the Final exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ICMAI’s passing criteria, candidates must score at least 40% in each individual paper and 50% in the aggregate of non-exempted papers to clear a group. If a candidate fails a group but secures 60% or more in any paper, they will be exempted from reappearing for that paper in the next cycle. For aggregate calculation in the subsequent attempt, marks for the exempted paper will be considered as 50%.

A printed copy of the marksheet will be sent to all candidates who appeared for the exams, displaying individual paper scores. Successful Intermediate candidates will receive a Pass Certificate, while Final pass-outs will be issued a certificate of completion at the institute’s discretion.

Candidates who clear the Final examination and have three years of practical experience in costing or industrial accounting—acquired either before or after the exam—will be eligible to apply for associate membership of the institute.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
09:28 AM
ICMAI CMA 2025 Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Result
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again, New Date Awaite. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released - Link and Admission Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again, New Date Awaite. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released - Link and Admission Schedule

CBSE exam

CBSE to Introduce Open-Book Assessments from 2026-27 Academic Year: All Details

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AAI Invites Applications for 900+ Junior Engineer Posts 2025- Selection Through GATE . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality