ICMAI CMA June Result 2025 Out - Check Inter & Final Pass Percentage, Link and Toppers

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 session for both Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates can access their scores on the official website, icmai.in, by entering their 17-digit registration number.

According to the official statistics, 13.75% of candidates cleared both groups of the Intermediate examination. Out of 9,998 candidates who appeared for Group 1 and Group 2, a total of 1,375 qualified. In the Final examination, 3,493 candidates appeared in both groups, of which only 651 were declared pass.

In the toppers’ list, Sujal Pradeep Saraf secured first place in the Intermediate exam, while Hans Amresh Jain topped the Final exam.

As per ICMAI’s passing criteria, candidates must score at least 40% in each individual paper and 50% in the aggregate of non-exempted papers to clear a group. If a candidate fails a group but secures 60% or more in any paper, they will be exempted from reappearing for that paper in the next cycle. For aggregate calculation in the subsequent attempt, marks for the exempted paper will be considered as 50%.

A printed copy of the marksheet will be sent to all candidates who appeared for the exams, displaying individual paper scores. Successful Intermediate candidates will receive a Pass Certificate, while Final pass-outs will be issued a certificate of completion at the institute’s discretion.

Candidates who clear the Final examination and have three years of practical experience in costing or industrial accounting—acquired either before or after the exam—will be eligible to apply for associate membership of the institute.

