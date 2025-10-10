NBEMS

NEET SS 2025 Exam Date Nears Without Registrations; Aspirants Demand Clarity

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
Summary
The recent deadline set by the NMC for all medical colleges to submit NEET SS admission details has candidates worrying about a possible postponement of the exam
With just 28 days left for the exam, the NBEMS has not yet started the application process

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8, as per its exam calendar released in August. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day — from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

However, despite the exam being less than a month away, the application process has not yet begun, raising serious concerns among aspirants. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also added to the uncertainty by setting a deadline of October 15 for all medical colleges to submit admission details of candidates admitted through NEET SS scores. This directive has sparked speculation about a possible postponement of the exam.

The delay in registration, coupled with the NMC’s recent directive, has triggered anxiety among NEET SS aspirants. Many are worried that the timeline could slip further, potentially affecting the upcoming academic cycle. Last year, the exam was not conducted due to delays in the admission process caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to what students referred to as a “zero academic year.”

The NEET SS is a national-level examination for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) super specialty courses in India. It plays a crucial role in determining admissions to highly specialized medical fields, making any disruption to its schedule a serious concern for candidates and medical institutions alike.

Earlier this year, NBEMS had declared the NEET SS results on April 25, and scorecards were uploaded on May 2. However, the ongoing delay in initiating the 2025 application process stands in stark contrast to the urgency needed to avoid academic setbacks.

Several student organizations and medical groups across India have appealed to the Ministry of Health, NMC, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to adhere to the announced timeline and streamline the admission process to ensure that the upcoming academic year is not disrupted.

As of now, candidates are advised to closely monitor the official NBEMS website for any updates regarding the start of registration and confirmation of exam dates.

