IIT Madras Summer Fellowship 2026 Offers Research Internship Across 16 Departments; Check List Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened applications for its Summer Fellowship Programme 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the programme through the official website, iitm.ac.in, by March 2.

The two-month fellowship will commence on May 18 and conclude on July 17, 2026. Selected students will be offered hostel and mess facilities on a paid basis, subject to availability. However, students currently enrolled at IITs are not eligible to apply for the programme.

According to IIT Madras, the Summer Fellowship Programme is designed to promote academic research among students of engineering, management, sciences, and humanities through a structured, goal-oriented research internship. The programme offers a stipend to selected candidates.

Candidates pursuing undergraduate engineering programmes who are currently in their third year, as well as students in the third or fourth year of integrated or dual-degree master’s programmes, are eligible to apply.

The fellowship programme will be conducted across multiple departments at IIT Madras. Participating departments include: Aerospace Engineering; Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering; Biotechnology; Chemical Engineering; Civil Engineering; Computer Science and Engineering; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Engineering Design; Electrical Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Medical Science and Technology; Metallurgical and Materials Engineering; Ocean Engineering; Science; Humanities and Social Sciences; and Management Studies.