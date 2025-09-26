TS ICET 2025: Special Phase Counselling Schedule and Eligibility Announced

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced a special phase of TS ICET 2025 counselling to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase. This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced a special phase of TS ICET 2025 counselling to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase. This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

As per the official notification, the special phase counselling process will begin on October 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can book slots on October 5 to appear for certificate verification on October 6. Following verification, web options can be exercised between October 6 and 7.

Key Dates

Slot booking for certificate verification – October 5

Certificate verification – October 6

Exercising of web options – October 6 to October 7

Last date to freeze options – October 7

Provisional seat allotment results – October 10

Tuition fee payment, self-reporting & reporting at allotted colleges – October 10 to October 13

Eligibility for Special Phase Counselling

Candidates who have not had their certificates verified in earlier rounds can now book a slot and complete the process. In addition, candidates who were not allotted seats previously or those seeking a better option in seat allotment are also eligible to participate.

For those who have already completed certificate verification, the process will directly move to fresh option entry as per the schedule.

The special phase counselling ensures that more aspirants get a fair chance at securing MBA admissions through TS ICET 2025 before the spot round begins.