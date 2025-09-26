TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025: Special Phase Counselling Schedule and Eligibility Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
11:55 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced a special phase of TS ICET 2025 counselling to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase.
This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced a special phase of TS ICET 2025 counselling to fill seats that remained vacant after the final phase. This move comes ahead of the spot counselling round, which will still be conducted separately by TGCHE for MBA and MCA admissions through TS ICET scores.

As per the official notification, the special phase counselling process will begin on October 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can book slots on October 5 to appear for certificate verification on October 6. Following verification, web options can be exercised between October 6 and 7.

Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Slot booking for certificate verification – October 5
  • Certificate verification – October 6
  • Exercising of web options – October 6 to October 7
  • Last date to freeze options – October 7
  • Provisional seat allotment results – October 10
  • Tuition fee payment, self-reporting & reporting at allotted colleges – October 10 to October 13

Eligibility for Special Phase Counselling

Candidates who have not had their certificates verified in earlier rounds can now book a slot and complete the process. In addition, candidates who were not allotted seats previously or those seeking a better option in seat allotment are also eligible to participate.

For those who have already completed certificate verification, the process will directly move to fresh option entry as per the schedule.

The special phase counselling ensures that more aspirants get a fair chance at securing MBA admissions through TS ICET 2025 before the spot round begins.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
11:56 AM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Counselling schedule
Similar stories
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligib. . .

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Rol. . .

LIC

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

school closure

Curfew in Leh, All Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Ladakh Statehood Protests

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for Trainee Engineer Posts, Vacancy & Eligib. . .

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Rol. . .

LIC

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 OUT - Download Link, Steps and Prelims Exam Pattern

school closure

Curfew in Leh, All Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Ladakh Statehood Protests

GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati to Reschedule GATE 2026 Exam Date to Avoid UPSC ESE Clash? All Updates

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Begins Applications for 1200+ Constable, Head Constable Posts- Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality