NTA Issues Important Advisory for CMAT 2026 Registration; Apply by November 17

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates seeking to apply for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. The advisory notice has been published on the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, candidates who have not yet completed the registration process must submit the online application form along with the prescribed examination fee, and then download and retain the confirmation page for future reference. The agency emphasized that only those applicants who have successfully paid the examination fee will be considered to have completed the registration process.

The online registration process for CMAT 2026 will conclude on November 17, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain open until November 18, 2025.

CMAT 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official NTA CMAT website — cmat.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘CMAT 2026 Registration’ link on the homepage. Register by entering the required details. Fill out the application form after registration. Pay the application fee through the available online modes. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in. Applicants are also advised to regularly visit the NTA websites — nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in — for the latest updates and announcements regarding the CMAT 2026 examination.