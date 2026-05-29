TGCHE Releases TG ICET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets; Objection Window Opens Tomorrow

Summary Candidates who appeared for the MBA and MCA entrance examination can now access the preliminary answer key, master question papers and their individual response sheets online According to the official schedule, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be allowed to raise objections through the online challenge facility

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the MBA and MCA entrance examination can now access the preliminary answer key, master question papers and their individual response sheets online.

With the release of the answer key and response sheets, candidates can now evaluate their performance in the examination and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

According to the official schedule, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be allowed to raise objections through the online challenge facility. The objection window will remain open from May 30 to June 5, 2026, until 5 pm.

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The TS ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 13 and 14 in multiple shifts at various examination centres across Telangana.

The response sheets released by TGCHE display the answers marked by candidates during the computer-based examination.

TS ICET 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled “Question Papers and Preliminary Keys.”

3. Select the relevant examination shift.

4. Open the answer key PDF and download it for reference.

5. Candidates can also access their response sheets through the portal.

Since the answer key has been released in PDF format, candidates are not required to enter login credentials to view the master question papers and preliminary keys.