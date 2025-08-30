TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out - College Reporting Extended; Check Schedule

Posted on 30 Aug 2025
09:25 AM

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS LAWCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results for admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB courses.
Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can now check their provisional allotment list on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS LAWCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results for admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB courses. Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can now check their provisional allotment list on the official website, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

While the allotment process has been completed, the counselling schedule has been slightly revised. Students who secured seats in the first round will now have to report to their allotted colleges between August 30 and September 4, an extension from the earlier September 2 deadline. This extension provides candidates more time to complete formalities.

To access the TS LAWCET round 1 seat allotment 2025, candidates must log in with their hall ticket number and rank. The allotment letter, once downloaded, should be carefully checked for details and submitted at the respective college along with two sets of attested copies of all required certificates. The admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification by the college.

TGCHE has also clarified that seats under NCC and sports and games quotas will be allotted in the second phase of counselling. Candidates who wish to cancel their admission after round one will receive a full tuition fee refund. However, only 50% of the fee will be refunded if cancelled after the final phase but before the notified cut-off date. No refunds will be processed if the cancellation is made beyond the deadline.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

TS LAWCET Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test Counselling seat allotment
