TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Helpline Centres, Certificate Verification Details for EAPCET Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
12:16 PM

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Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the list of helpline centres designated for certificate verification as part of the TG EAPCET/TS EAMCET 2026 counselling.
According to the counselling guidelines, candidates who register for TG EAPCET 2026 counselling must book a slot for certificate verification by selecting a preferred date, time, and helpline centre.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the list of helpline centres designated for certificate verification as part of the TG EAPCET/TS EAMCET 2026 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission through the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) will be required to complete document verification at one of these centres before proceeding with the subsequent stages of counselling.

According to the counselling guidelines, candidates who register for TG EAPCET 2026 counselling must book a slot for certificate verification by selecting a preferred date, time, and helpline centre. After securing an appointment, applicants will have to visit the allotted centre in person and complete the verification process as per the scheduled slot.

The council has clarified that certificate verification is a mandatory step in the admission process. Only candidates whose documents are successfully verified at the designated helpline centres will be allowed to participate in the option entry phase, where they can exercise their web-based choices for colleges and courses through the official counselling portal.

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The counselling registration process, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification will commence on June 19, 2026, and continue until June 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete these formalities within the stipulated timeline to avoid missing the counselling schedule.

Following the verification stage, the option entry process will begin on June 25 and remain open until July 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their preferences through the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, after the successful completion of document verification.

TGCHE has further informed candidates that all categories of qualified applicants, including those belonging to OC, EWS, BC, SC, ST, and Minority categories, are required to book appointments for certificate verification. Attendance at the helpline centre is compulsory, and candidates must appear only on the date and time slot allotted to them during the booking process.

How to Book a Slot for TG EAPCET 2026 Certificate Verification?

Candidates can follow the steps below to register and schedule their verification appointment:

  • Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Payment of Processing Fee” link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the Registration Number mentioned on the TG EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket.
  • Provide the Date of Birth exactly as recorded in the SSC Marks Memo.
  • Enter the Intermediate or equivalent examination Hall Ticket Number.
  • Verify and update the required information.
  • Pay the prescribed processing fee online.
  • Select a preferred helpline centre along with a convenient date and time slot from the available options.

Candidates should note that entry to the helpline centres will be permitted only according to the booked appointment. Therefore, they are advised to carefully select their slot and report to the verification centre as scheduled.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
12:17 PM
TS EAMCET 2026 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test Counselling
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