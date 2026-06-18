Voices unite for political causes at Kolkata schools

Power games

For Arushi Joardar of Class XII, the eighth edition of Mahadevi Birla World Academy’s Intra MUN was memorable not because of resolutions passed or debates won, but because of the people sitting across committee tables.

“One of the best things about participating in a Model United Nations (MUN) is that it brings together people with different ideas, opinions, perspectives and personalities, yet somehow creates a space where everyone learns from one another,” she said after the conference.

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The conference, From Rhetoric to Reality, had 200 delegates from Classes VII to XII participating in simulations that mirrored global diplomacy and political crises.

For two days, the school grounds resembled committee chambers where diplomacy unfolded in real time. Alliances shifted unexpectedly, delegates defended national interests, and speeches often gave way to spontaneous negotiation.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which deliberated on the Iran–USA–Israel conflict, emerged as one of the most volatile committees of the conference. The intensity deepened with successive crisis updates. One unexpected development informed delegates that an Iranian news agency had allegedly uncovered the redacted sections of the Epstein files. This unsettled diplomatic alignments.

The Vajpayee Cabinet committee recreated the Indian War Cabinet during the Kargil War, placing delegates amid military briefings, political calculations and wartime governance. The League of Nations committee revisited the uneasy diplomacy preceding World War II and questioned whether stronger international intervention could have altered history. The International Press Corps (IPC) focused on journalism during the Vietnam War.

"Intra MUN at MBWA facilitates dialogue, discussion and negotiation alongside awareness of global matters, helping students grow into ambassadors of peace who pursue conflict resolution with negotiation at the forefront. We wish to sustain this movement," said principal Anjana Saha.

Issues and debates

A two-day simulation of a United Nations crisis committee, training sessions and a final vote that failed to pass a resolution — these were some of the highlights of the BHS Intra MUN 2026 held at the audiovisual room (AVR) of Birla High School.

The conference was organised around a UNGA Emergency Special Session (UNGA-ESS) crisis committee on the agenda, Crisis in the Cradle – Preventing Escalation between Iran and Israel in west Asia. It brought together students in a double-delegation format, representing countries and engaged in joint strategy and negotiation. Proceedings began with the roll call. An entertainment motion allowed delegates to, anonymously, write light-hearted remarks about the executive board.

Discussions during the sessions focused on regional sovereignty, protection of civilian rights, vigilance against war crimes and the broader consequences of armed conflict. The executive board introduced simulated crisis updates. These included developments such as the reported death of the Israeli president’s wife and the involvement of China and Russia in missile production.

Day II centred on solution-building, leading to the presentation of a resolution. During voting, however, a majority of delegates chose to abstain. The Best Delegate award went to Iran, represented by Kailash Mishra (Class X) and Mufaddal A. Sadriwala (Class IX). High Commendations were awarded to Russia (Kushagra Sarkar, Class XI and Archishman Gupta, Class XI) and Israel (Vedant Jagnani, Class X and Bhuwan Attri, Class VII).

Special Mention awards were given to Lebanon (Aryaman Jalan, Class X and Priyanshu Singh, Class X), Spain (Aneesh Agarwal and Shahwat Agarwal, both Class IX) and Oman (Nirvaan Jalan, Class IX and Sarvesh Saraogi, Class XI).

"Such events served as eye-openers, helping students engage with current affairs while representing different nations and their perspectives," said principalLoveleen Saigal.

Music & seasons

Six seasons arrived in a basement hall, and summer made room for spring.

Julien Day School, Ganganagar, turned music into weather and poetry into landscape as they celebrated Rituranga for Rabindra Jayanti on May 8.

The celebration opened with a musical presentation by the teachers, who introduced the audience to the spirit of Rituranga through a repertoire. A recitation by Tithi Bhadra, a teacher, on the many dimensions of Tagore’s genius was followed by songs performed by teachers Sarmistha Sarkar, Kakali Nag, Sruti Jaordar, Madhumita Mukherjee, Sushmita Dutta, Alka Paul, Atashi Sarkar, Joyita Dey, Aditi Ghosh and Ipshita Chakraborty. The notes of Jaak puratan smriti, Esho shyamala sundara, Megher kole rod heseche, Fagun haway haway and other songs carried the audience through Bengal’s cycle of seasons.

School captain Ninisha Hendrita Daniel (Class XII) welcomed the gathering before principal Michael J. Rebeiro, junior school coordinator Cheryl Ann Dey and Nursery school head Sujata Paul lit the ceremonial lamp and paid floral tribute to Tagore.

Students recited poems before presenting a dance mashup to Esho he baishakh, Bohe nirantara and Prano bhoriye. The students’ choir sang Mono mor meghero shongi that filled the hall with the mood of rain-soaked skies

"It was a heartfelt tribute to the timeless legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. Through music, dance and recitation, our students and teachers beautifully showcased his ideals and artistic brilliance," said the principal.

Follow the leaders

House flags unfurled, sashes of house colours pinned and a whole new world of responsibilities given — the students of Pratt Memorial School gathered for a significant date on the school calendar, the prefects’ investiture ceremony, held on April 23.

The occasion was graced by guest of honour Reverend Paritosh Canning, the bishop of the Calcutta diocese, moderator of the Church of North India and chairman of the board of governors.

A procession of students made its way through St James Church, consisting of students from the four houses — Cavell (green), Teresa (yellow), Nightingale (red) and Joan of Arc (blue).

The senior choir joined in with hymns to commemorate the significance of the investiture ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Canning offered prayers for the newly elected prefectorial body and encouraged them to embrace their responsibilities with confidence and commitment.

“You have a special talent which has not been explored so far, and God wants to see that,” he told the students, inspiring them to recognise and nurture their potential.

A key moment of the ceremony was the installation of the new student council for the academic session of 2026-27. Principal Carolyn Lionel formally presented badges to the newly appointed senior prefects and captains. She reminded the students that the occasion was both a proud achievement and a reminder of the responsibilities they would now shoulder as leaders of the school community.

The ceremony also featured a performance by the senior choir.

Their rendition of Thrive carried a powerful message about growth, perseverance and leadership.

The ceremony reaffirmed the school’s belief in nurturing confident and responsible young leaders.

"It filled me with immense pride to witness our young leaders take their oath. Education goes beyond books — it's also about building character and leadership. I hope they will see their badges not just as ornaments on their school uniform, but as a commitment to serve our school with integrity," said the principal.

Fun activities

Colourful yarn, paint-splattered canvases and the excited chatter of participants filled the classrooms of Sri Sri Academy as students, parents and teachers came together for Summer Sync, the school’s inaugural summer programme held from June 1 to 5.

Designed as a five-day camp to nurture creativity and encourage new experiences, Summer Sync welcomed participants from across Calcutta to explore 10 skill-based activities, including crochet, resin art, calligraphy, Zumba, gymnastics, pottery and DIY crafts. The programme aimed to help learners discover new passions and hobbies that could continue long after the holidays ended.

Each activity offered a unique experience. At the crochet station, eager participants carefully worked with purple and yellow yarn to create butterfly keychains, beginning with the basics of slip knots and gradually mastering different techniques. At the calligraphy session, students learnt strokes, letters, accents and eventually words through the art of faux calligraphy.

The gymnastics sessions buzzed with energy. Using trampolines, floor beams, springboards and octagons, participants learnt fundamental techniques, including stretching exercises and bridge poses. The DIY craft station encouraged artistic exploration through texture art. Guided by experienced instructors, many participants enthusiastically enrolled in multiple activities throughout the week. The camp concluded with a felicitation ceremony recognising participants and instructors for their dedication and enthusiasm. Certificates and gifts were distributed, while the gymnastics group impressed the audience with a mini showcase featuring bridges, front rolls and cartwheels.

"We focused on real hands-on skill development. The activities we offered were unique and not the typical ones you might encounter. They were skill-based, such as resin art and crochet, which participants can later pursue as a profession," said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Bard's world

The chilling chant of the three witches echoed through the hall as students watched Macbeth spring to life before their eyes, transforming an ordinary school day into a journey through the world of Elizabethan theatre.

St Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar, celebrated the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare, paying tribute to the literary giant whose works continue to captivate readers and audiences across generations. Organised with the aim of familiarising students with Shakespeare’s life, achievements and literary contributions, the celebration blended learning with creativity.

Students and teachers worked hard for a week to perfect their scenes and roles. The school premises were decorated with an array of charts, posters, models and visual presentations highlighting Shakespeare’s life, literary journey and influence on literature and theatre.

Students from the middle and senior school sections contributed by designing a variety of models and stage props associated with Elizabethan theatre. Carefully crafted swords, shields, daggers and other theatrical accessories offered visitors a glimpse into the dramatic traditions and stagecraft of Shakespeare’s time while deepening students’ understanding of theatrical traditions.

A major highlight of the programme was a dramatic enactment of Act I, Scene I from Shakespeare's Macbeth by the students of Class XI. Classmates Kritika Mukherjee, Ahana Bhattacharyya and Sinjini Roy portrayed the iconic trio of witches, impressing the audience with their expressions, voice modulation and stage presence. The hour-long programme proved both educational and entertaining, encouraging students to experience Shakespeare beyond the pages of a textbook. Through performances, exhibits and interactive learning experiences, students developed a deeper appreciation for classic literature.

"Shakespeare Week was a wonderful celebration of creativity, learning and teamwork. It was truly heartening to see our students participating with such enthusiasm and confidence," said principal Rev. Rodney Borneo.