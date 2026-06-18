ICAI CA 2026

ICAI Declares CA Final Result May 2026; Pass Percentage Out, Noor Singla Secures AIR 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
12:07 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final examinations conducted in May can now access their results through the official ICAI results portal
The CA Final examinations were conducted in two groups. Group I examinations were held on May 2, 4 and 6, while Group II examinations took place on May 8, 10 and 12, 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final Result 2026 today, June 18. Candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final examinations conducted in May can now access their results through the official ICAI results portal.

The CA Final examinations were conducted in two groups. Group I examinations were held on May 2, 4 and 6, while Group II examinations took place on May 8, 10 and 12, 2026.

Candidates can check their results by logging in to the ICAI results website using their credentials. The scorecard will contain details of marks obtained and qualification status.

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ICAI CA Final Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official ICAI results website at caresults.icai.org.
  2. Click on the “ICAI CA Final Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on the submit button.
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the result for future reference.
  7. Take a printout for admission, employment or other official purposes.

The declaration of the CA Final results marks a significant milestone for candidates seeking membership in the chartered accountancy profession. Successful candidates will now be eligible to proceed with the remaining formalities required for qualification as Chartered Accountants.

Meanwhile, ICAI has announced that the CA Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared on June 24. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate examinations will be able to check their results through the same official portal using their login credentials.

In a major reform, ICAI has implemented a twice-a-year examination schedule from 2026 onwards. Under the revised system, CA examinations will be conducted in May and November each year. The institute stated that the change has been introduced to align the examination cycle with the academic and professional calendar followed by most chartered accountancy programmes in the country, while also providing students with more opportunities to appear for the examinations.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
12:09 PM
ICAI CA 2026 ICAI CA Exam Results out
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