WBJEEB

WBJEE 2026 Final Answer Key Released; Results to Be Announced Today at 1:30 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
11:55 AM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can access the final answer key through the official WBJEEB website
WBJEEB had published the provisional answer key on May 27 and invited challenges from candidates until May 29

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the final answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 ahead of the declaration of results scheduled for today, June 18, at 1:30 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can access the final answer key through the official WBJEEB website. The board finalized the answer key after reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional key.

WBJEEB had published the provisional answer key on May 27 and invited challenges from candidates until May 29. Following the objection window, subject experts examined all representations and made necessary revisions before preparing the final version.

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In an official notice, the board stated, “The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received, are prepared.”

Alongside the provisional answer key, candidates were also given access to their OMR images and recorded responses, enabling them to cross-check their answers and raise objections, if any.

The final answer key will be used for the preparation of WBJEE 2026 results. The board is expected to release rank cards along with the results, which will determine candidates’ eligibility for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy offered by participating institutions across West Bengal.

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the final answer key:

  • Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Final Answer Key” link on the homepage.
  • Log in using the application number and password, if prompted.
  • View the final answer key displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

WBJEE 2026 was conducted on May 24 at examination centres across the state. With the release of the final answer key, candidates now await the announcement of results, which is expected to mark the beginning of the counselling and admission process for the 2026-27 academic session.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
11:55 AM
WBJEEB WBJEE WBJEE 2026 Results out
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