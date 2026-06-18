WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Result 2026 Today, Final Answer Key Out - Check Release and Rank Card Download Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
10:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, June 18.
The declaration of results comes shortly after the board released the final answer key.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, June 18. The declaration of results comes shortly after the board released the final answer key, paving the way for the publication of merit ranks and scorecards for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses across the state.

According to an official notification issued by the board, the WBJEE 2026 results will be formally announced on Thursday. A press conference has been scheduled for 1.30 PM to provide details regarding the examination outcome and related admission processes. Following the announcement, candidates will be able to access and download their rank cards from 4 PM onwards through the official websites of the board.

The WBJEE is one of the most important state-level entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy offered by universities, government colleges and private institutions across West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board had earlier published the final answer key after reviewing objections submitted by candidates regarding the provisional responses. The release of the final answer key has completed the evaluation process, and the result is being prepared on the basis of the finalised responses and candidates' performance in the examination.

WBJEE 2026 was conducted on May 24, 2026, in two sessions. The first paper, Mathematics, was held from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second paper covering Physics and Chemistry took place from 2 PM to 4 PM. Performance in these papers will determine candidates' positions in the merit list and their respective ranks.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' scores in the entrance examination. After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will become eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process conducted by WBJEEB for admission to participating institutions across the state.

Admission to engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes will be carried out through multiple rounds of counselling. During the seat allotment process, several factors will be taken into account, including the candidate's General Merit Rank (GMR), category rank, institute-specific cut-offs, reservation policies and seat availability in participating colleges.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download their rank cards once the link is activated.

Find the final answer key here.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
10:10 AM
WBJEE 2026 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Result
Similar stories
Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Reopening Date Revised - State Extends Summer Vacation as Heatwave Int. . .

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE June 2026 Exam City Slip Issued - Check Allotment and Centre Details for June 28. . .

NTA

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Against NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test; Matter to Be Heard. . .

Punjab government

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Out; 3,298 Vacancies to Be Filled

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Schools

Odisha Schools Reopening Date Revised - State Extends Summer Vacation as Heatwave Int. . .

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE June 2026 Exam City Slip Issued - Check Allotment and Centre Details for June 28. . .

NTA

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Against NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test; Matter to Be Heard. . .

Punjab government

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Out; 3,298 Vacancies to Be Filled

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Invites OBC Certificate Upload for JECA 2026 Candidates; Deadline June 19

Odisha government

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Registration and Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality