WBJEE Result 2026 Today, Final Answer Key Out - Check Release and Rank Card Download Timings

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, June 18. The declaration of results comes shortly after the board released the final answer key.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, June 18. The declaration of results comes shortly after the board released the final answer key, paving the way for the publication of merit ranks and scorecards for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses across the state.

According to an official notification issued by the board, the WBJEE 2026 results will be formally announced on Thursday. A press conference has been scheduled for 1.30 PM to provide details regarding the examination outcome and related admission processes. Following the announcement, candidates will be able to access and download their rank cards from 4 PM onwards through the official websites of the board.

The WBJEE is one of the most important state-level entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy offered by universities, government colleges and private institutions across West Bengal.

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The board had earlier published the final answer key after reviewing objections submitted by candidates regarding the provisional responses. The release of the final answer key has completed the evaluation process, and the result is being prepared on the basis of the finalised responses and candidates' performance in the examination.

WBJEE 2026 was conducted on May 24, 2026, in two sessions. The first paper, Mathematics, was held from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second paper covering Physics and Chemistry took place from 2 PM to 4 PM. Performance in these papers will determine candidates' positions in the merit list and their respective ranks.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' scores in the entrance examination. After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will become eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process conducted by WBJEEB for admission to participating institutions across the state.

Admission to engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes will be carried out through multiple rounds of counselling. During the seat allotment process, several factors will be taken into account, including the candidate's General Merit Rank (GMR), category rank, institute-specific cut-offs, reservation policies and seat availability in participating colleges.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download their rank cards once the link is activated.

Find the final answer key here.