TGCHE Issues TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Notification; Apply From February 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will begin the registration process for the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 from February 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the computer-based examination through the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and medical streams will be able to submit their applications up to April 4, 2026.

The TS EAMCET 2026 examination will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. As per the schedule, the exam for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be held on May 4 and May 5, while the engineering entrance test will take place from May 9 to May 11.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria, application fees, and examination guidelines will be released on the official website in due course.