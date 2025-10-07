TGCHE Declares TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result; Report to Colleges by October 9

Summary Candidates who participated in the second phase can now check their allotment status on the official website — pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in The TS PGECET counselling is conducted for admission into ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes for the academic year 2025–2026

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad has released the seat allotment result for TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 counselling. Candidates who participated in the second phase can now check their allotment status on the official website — pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling: Key Dates

Last date to report to allotted colleges: October 9, 2025

Required documents at reporting: All original certificates Tuition fee payment receipt

All original certificates

Tuition fee payment receipt

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notice:

“Final allotment of seats for admission is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at reported college and producing of fee paid receipt.”

The TS PGECET counselling is conducted for admission into ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes for the academic year 2025–2026.

What's Next For Selected Candidates:

Download the allotment letter from the official portal. Report to the allotted college with required documents and the fee receipt. Complete the certificate verification process in person. Ensure reporting by the October 9 deadline to confirm admission.

Candidates are advised to follow all instructions carefully and visit the official portal regularly for updates or further announcements.