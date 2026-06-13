TS ICET Result 2026 Announced - Check MBA, MCA Qualifying Marks and Counselling Update

Summary The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has announced the results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG/TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes can now access and download their rank cards from the official TS ICET portal.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has announced the results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG/TS ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes can now access and download their rank cards from the official TS ICET portal (icet.tgche.ac.in).

The TS ICET examination serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana for the 2026-27 academic session. With the declaration of results, candidates can now check their performance and determine their eligibility for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

To access the TS ICET 2026 rank card, candidates are required to log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The scorecard contains several important details, including the candidate’s name, registration number, hall ticket number, marks obtained in various sections, total marks after the normalisation process, and the rank secured in the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TS ICET 2026 examination was conducted for a total of 200 marks. To qualify, candidates belonging to the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) categories must secure at least 25 per cent marks, which is equivalent to 50 marks out of 200. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, in accordance with the admission norms.

Following the release of results, qualified candidates will become eligible to participate in the TS ICET 2026 counselling process. The counselling procedure is expected to include several stages such as online registration, payment of counselling fees, verification of certificates, submission of web options, and seat allotment based on rank and preferences.

Candidates are advised to keep their TS ICET 2026 rank cards safe, as the document will be mandatory during counselling and admission. Failure to produce the rank card at the time of verification may lead to complications in the admission process.

Find the direct download link here.