Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at drdo.gov.in; Exam on June 15

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2026
18:02 PM

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Summary
Once activated, the hall ticket link will be available on the official DRDO website
The Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2026, for candidates who qualified in the Tier 1 stage of the recruitment process

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is expected to release the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 on June 12 for candidates appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination. Once activated, the hall ticket link will be available on the official DRDO website.

The Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2026, for candidates who qualified in the Tier 1 stage of the recruitment process. The examination is being held for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A under the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 764 vacancies across various technical positions in DRDO, one of India's leading defence research organisations.

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Candidates will be required to download their admit cards online using their login credentials once the link is made available.

The CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 admit card will contain important information, including:

  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Examination date and time
  • Reporting time
  • Examination centre address
  • Candidate instructions and guidelines

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies immediately to the concerned authorities.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official DRDO website.
  2. Click on the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. Download the admit card displayed on the screen.
  6. Verify all information mentioned on the hall ticket.
  7. Take a printout and carry it to the examination centre.

The CEPTAM 11 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. These positions play a key role in supporting DRDO's scientific, engineering and technical operations across its research establishments.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official DRDO website for updates regarding the admit card release and examination instructions. Once released, the hall ticket will be mandatory for entry into the examination centre on June 15.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2026
18:03 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Admit Card
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