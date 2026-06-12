Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Declared; Check Topper Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2026
16:29 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the second examination can now access their results through the official result portal
The Class 12 second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026, providing an opportunity for students to improve their scores or achieve better results than those obtained in the main board examination

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026. Students who appeared for the second examination can now access their results through the official result portal.

The Class 12 second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026, providing an opportunity for students to improve their scores or achieve better results than those obtained in the main board examination. The initiative is aimed at helping students strengthen their prospects for higher education and future career opportunities.

With the declaration of the results, students can now check their scores online and download their provisional marksheets for immediate reference.

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MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official MPBSE result website.
  2. Click on the MP Board Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 link.
  3. Enter the required login credentials, including roll number.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. View the result displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy before visiting the result portal to avoid delays during the login process.

After downloading the result, candidates should carefully check the following details:

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Qualifying status

In case of any discrepancy in the result or marksheet, students should immediately contact the concerned school authorities or MPBSE officials for correction.

The second examination was conducted specifically for students who wished to improve their marks or were not satisfied with their performance in the regular board examination. The provision offers candidates an additional chance to enhance their academic record without waiting for the next academic cycle.

Earlier, MPBSE conducted the Class 12 main board examination from February 7 to March 3, 2026, and declared the results on April 15, 2026. The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.01 per cent in the main examination, reflecting a strong performance by students across Madhya Pradesh.

Students are advised to download and preserve copies of their provisional marksheets until the original documents are issued by their respective schools.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2026
16:34 PM
Madhya Pradesh Results out
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