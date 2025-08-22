TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET 2025: Option Entry Begins for UG Courses; Check Link and Seat Matrix

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Aug 2025
12:34 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the option entry facility for the first phase of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET) 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates seeking admission to three-year and five-year integrated LLB programmes can now exercise their web options for BA LLB and BA LLB (Honours) through the official portal, lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

This year, Telangana is offering a total of 6,792 LLB seats, including 4,896 seats for three-year LLB courses across 27 colleges and 1,896 seats for five-year integrated LLB programmes in 24 institutes. According to the official schedule, the last date to submit web options is August 22, 2025, while candidates will be able to edit their preferences on August 23, 2025. Based on the options entered, the TS LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result will be declared on August 28, 2025.

To access the option entry, applicants need to log in with their hall ticket number and rank on the portal using the credentials generated during online certificate verification. The council has instructed candidates to use desktops or laptops for filling choices, avoiding mobile phones or tablets. Those applying from internet cafés have been advised to ensure proper logout after saving their options for security reasons.

During option entry, candidates must select at least three colleges and carefully prioritise their preferences. Once satisfied with the order, they can freeze their options. However, no changes will be allowed after freezing. Students are strongly encouraged to fill as many options as possible to improve their chances of securing a seat. After freezing, they must take a printout of the final option form for future reference.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on the official website on August 28, 2025. Shortlisted students will then proceed with the admission process for 3-year and 5-year LLB courses across participating law colleges in Telangana.

Find the direct options entry link here.

Last updated on 22 Aug 2025
12:36 PM
TS LAWCET Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test Counselling
