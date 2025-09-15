TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Registration and Slot Booking Begins Following Schedule Revision

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially begun the registration and slot booking for the final phase of the TS/TG ICET 2025 counselling process today, September 15. Interested candidates can now start paying the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline centre and certificate verification.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially begun the registration and slot booking for the final phase of the TS/TG ICET 2025 counselling process today, September 15. Interested candidates can now start paying the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline centre and certificate verification.

Step-by-Step Counselling Process

Payment of Counselling Fee (September 15, 2025): The first step is to pay the prescribed counselling fee online and proceed with slot booking by entering their hall ticket and registration number.

Certificate Verification (September 16, 2025): Candidates must report to the designated TS ICET help centers for document verification as per the scheduled date and time.

Option Entry (September 16 to September 17, 2025): Following document verification, candidates need to select the list of courses and colleges according to their preference.

Provisional Seat Allotment (by September 20, 2025): The council will allocate seats to eligible candidates in MBA and MCA programmes based on the candidates' rank in the ICET exam, course preferences, and seat availability.

Processing Fee

SC/ST candidates participating in the counselling process will have to pay an amount of ₹600, whereas others will pay ₹1200 as their processing fee through online payment mode (credit card/debit card/net banking).