TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Registration and Slot Booking Begins Following Schedule Revision

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
13:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially begun the registration and slot booking for the final phase of the TS/TG ICET 2025 counselling process today, September 15.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially begun the registration and slot booking for the final phase of the TS/TG ICET 2025 counselling process today, September 15. Interested candidates can now start paying the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline centre and certificate verification.

Step-by-Step Counselling Process

  • Payment of Counselling Fee (September 15, 2025): The first step is to pay the prescribed counselling fee online and proceed with slot booking by entering their hall ticket and registration number.
  • Certificate Verification (September 16, 2025): Candidates must report to the designated TS ICET help centers for document verification as per the scheduled date and time.
  • Option Entry (September 16 to September 17, 2025): Following document verification, candidates need to select the list of courses and colleges according to their preference.
  • Provisional Seat Allotment (by September 20, 2025): The council will allocate seats to eligible candidates in MBA and MCA programmes based on the candidates' rank in the ICET exam, course preferences, and seat availability.
Processing Fee

SC/ST candidates participating in the counselling process will have to pay an amount of ₹600, whereas others will pay ₹1200 as their processing fee through online payment mode (credit card/debit card/net banking).

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
13:04 PM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Counselling Registration
