TS ECET 2026 Registration Opens - Fee Payment Link, Key Dates and Application Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2026
13:31 PM

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2026.
Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS/TG ECET) 2026. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website (ecet.tgche.ac.in) until April 18, 2026, without paying a late fee.

The deadline for those applying with different amounts of late fee is until May 12, 2026.

Application Steps

  • Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • After successful payment, fill out the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents.
  • Review and submit the form.

Candidates who wish to edit their submitted applications can do so during the application correction window from May 1 to May 5.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PH category will have to pay an amount of ₹500, whereas, all other applicants irrespective of their category will pay ₹900 as their application fees.

The hall tickets will be available for download from the official website on May 9.

TS ECET 2026 is scheduled for May 15 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE. This entrance examination is a state-level selection procedure for securing lateral admissions into second-year BE/Btech and BPharm courses in participating institutes.

Find the direct fee payment link here.

