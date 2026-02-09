TSCHE

TS ICET 2026 Exam Dates Announced; New Official Portal Launched For Registration

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Feb 2026
Summary
According to the official TS ICET 2026 notification, the online registration process will commence on February 12
Along with the notification, the council has launched a new official TS ICET portal, icet.tgche.ac.in, which will host details related to the notification, syllabus, eligibility criteria, guidelines, and admission process

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the examination dates for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026, conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes for the academic year 2026–27. According to the official TS ICET 2026 notification, the online registration process will commence on February 12.

Along with the notification, the council has launched a new official TS ICET portal, icet.tgche.ac.in, which will host details related to the notification, syllabus, eligibility criteria, guidelines, and admission process. This year, the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will conduct the TG ICET 2026 examination on behalf of TGCHE.

The TG ICET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be conducted in three sessions, with two sessions on the first day and one session on the second day.

TG ICET is a mandatory entrance examination for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by 10 universities and their affiliated colleges across Telangana. These include Osmania University, Kakatiya University, JNTU Hyderabad, Telangana University, and Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar, among others.

TG ICET 2026: Important Dates

  • Start of online application: February 12
  • Last date to apply without late fee: March 16
  • Registration with ₹250 late fee: March 30
  • Registration with ₹500 late fee: April 7
  • Registration with ₹5,000 late fee: May 1
  • Last-minute registration with ₹10,000 late fee: May 2 and 3
  • TG ICET 2026 exam dates: May 13 and 14

The council has also issued a strict warning against malpractice. “Candidates indulging in impersonation are liable for prosecution, inviting a punishment of imprisonment ranging from three to seven years, with or without a penalty of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000,” the notification stated.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the examination and admission process.

