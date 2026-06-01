Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY, Improvement Exam Registration 2026 Begins; Applications Till June 3

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
13:51 PM

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Summary
Eligible students can submit their applications through their respective schools until June 3, 2026
Students seeking to improve their scores in subjects already cleared can also apply under the Improvement Examination category

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has commenced the registration process for the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Examinations 2026 from June 1. Eligible students can submit their applications through their respective schools until June 3, 2026.

The SAY examination provides an opportunity for students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying D+ grade in one or more subjects in the Kerala Plus Two board examinations conducted in March 2026. Students seeking to improve their scores in subjects already cleared can also apply under the Improvement Examination category.

Alongside the supplementary examination registration process, the department has also initiated the revaluation and scrutiny procedures for answer scripts of the recently declared Plus Two examinations.

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According to the schedule announced by the Directorate, the Plus Two SAY and Improvement Examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026. The results are expected to be declared in the middle of July, enabling successful candidates to continue their higher education without losing an academic year.

The registration process comes shortly after the announcement of the Kerala Plus Two Examination Results 2026. This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.97 per cent. A total of 30,561 students achieved full A+ grades across all subjects, reflecting strong academic performance in the higher secondary examinations.

Education authorities have advised eligible candidates to complete the application process within the stipulated time and verify all details carefully before submission. Schools have also been instructed to facilitate timely registration and fee remittance for students opting to appear for the supplementary and improvement examinations.

The SAY examination remains a crucial opportunity for students to improve their academic standing and secure eligibility for higher education admissions during the current academic cycle.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
13:52 PM
Kerala government Kerala Plus Two SAY 2024 Result Results out
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