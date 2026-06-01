NCHM JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; First Round Seat Allotment on June 6

Summary Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process through the official counselling portal until June 4, 2026 Applicants must also fill in and lock their preferred institute and course choices for participation in the first round of seat allotment

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has commenced the counselling registration process for NCHM JEE 2026 from June 1. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process through the official counselling portal until June 4, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified in the NCHM Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 are required to complete the registration process by paying a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 2,000. Applicants must also fill in and lock their preferred institute and course choices for participation in the first round of seat allotment.

According to the counselling schedule released by NCHMCT, the processing of seat allotment for the first round will take place on June 5, while the first-round seat allotment result will be declared on June 6, 2026.

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Following the announcement of allotment results, candidates will be required to upload documents, indicate their willingness through the floating or freezing options, pay the seat acceptance fee, and complete document verification between June 7 and June 9. Candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seat will also be able to do so during this period.

The council will publish the vacancy position after the first round on June 11. Registration, fee payment and choice filling for the final round of counselling will be conducted from June 12 to June 14, followed by seat allotment processing on June 15. The final round allotment result is scheduled to be announced on June 16.

Candidates allotted seats in the final round will have to upload their documents and complete verification from June 17 to June 19. Physical reporting at the allotted institutes will commence on June 20 and continue until July 24, 2026.

As part of the admission process, candidates must keep several important documents ready for verification. These include the NCHM JEE admit card, application form, scorecard, Class 10 certificate or any valid proof of date of birth, medical certificate, and Class 12 or equivalent examination certificate.

The hostel allotment process is scheduled to begin on July 15, with hostel allotments being announced on July 16. The academic session for the 2026-27 batch will officially commence on July 27, 2026.

Candidates have been advised to complete all counselling-related formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid cancellation of candidature and ensure smooth admission to participating institutes offering hospitality and hotel management programmes across the country.