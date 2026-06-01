Delhi CM Shri School Result 2026 Out - Check Class 11 Admission and Merit List Details

Summary The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the results of the CM SHRI School Admission Test 2026 for Class 11 admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results through the official website of the Directorate of Education.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the results of the CM SHRI School Admission Test 2026 for Class 11 admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results through the official website of the Directorate of Education, edudel.nic.in. The results have been published in the form of a merit list, and admissions to the prestigious schools will be granted strictly based on candidates' performance in the entrance test.

The declaration of the result marks an important step in the admission process for the academic session 2026-27. Students who qualify through the merit list will be considered for admission to the CM SHRI Schools, which have been established by the Delhi government as part of its broader initiative to strengthen and modernise the public education system.

The CM SHRI Schools are envisioned as model institutions aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These schools aim to provide students with a future-ready learning environment through the use of advanced technology, upgraded infrastructure, innovative teaching practices and a student-centric approach to education. The initiative reflects the government's efforts to improve the quality of school education and create centres of academic excellence within the public education framework.

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The admission test for Class 11 was conducted in two phases earlier this year. Paper 1 was held on May 7, 2026, while Paper 2 took place on May 9, 2026. Following the evaluation process, the Directorate of Education has now released the merit list for eligible candidates.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information provided on their scorecards after downloading them. The scorecard may include the student's name, roll number, parent or guardian details, category information, subject-wise marks, overall score, selection or waitlist status, and important admission-related instructions for the 2026-27 academic session.

Students are encouraged to review the details thoroughly and immediately report any discrepancies or errors to the concerned authorities for correction. Ensuring the accuracy of the information is important, as the scorecard will play a crucial role during subsequent admission formalities and document verification procedures.

With the results now available, successful candidates can begin preparing for the next stages of the admission process, while keeping track of further announcements and instructions issued by the Directorate of Education regarding seat allocation and enrolment at Delhi's CM SHRI Schools.

Find the direct link here.