CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026 Application to Begin Today? Cyber Experts Strengthen OnMark Portal

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the re-evaluation process for the 2026 board examinations from June 1. The move comes after weeks of complaints from students regarding technical issues encountered during the post-result services process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the re-evaluation process for the 2026 board examinations from June 1, while simultaneously rolling out measures aimed at improving transparency, cybersecurity, and payment infrastructure. The move comes after weeks of complaints from students regarding technical issues encountered during the post-result services process.

In a statement shared through its official social media platform, CBSE said it is committed to ensuring a transparent and seamless system for verification and re-evaluation of answer books. The board's latest assurance comes at a time when thousands of students are preparing to apply for verification and re-evaluation services following the declaration of board examination results.

The post-result process had come under scrutiny soon after the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets was activated on May 19. Students across the country reported a range of technical difficulties while accessing the system. Complaints included repeated portal crashes, payment failures, difficulties in completing transactions and concerns regarding the quality of scanned answer sheets, with some candidates alleging that the copies provided were blurred and difficult to read.

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The growing number of grievances prompted intervention at the highest levels. On May 24, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with Nirmala Sitharaman to address the technical and payment-related challenges faced by students during the post-result and re-evaluation process.

Following these discussions, it was decided that four major public sector banks—State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank—would support CBSE in strengthening its payment gateway infrastructure and integrating more reliable digital payment systems with the board's post-examination services portal.

According to the official announcement, the collaboration is expected to introduce stronger payment protocols that will help ensure successful transactions, reduce payment failures and facilitate automatic refunds in cases where students make excess payments.

CBSE Deploys Cybersecurity Experts to Secure OnMark Portal

Alongside improvements to the payment system, CBSE has also focused on strengthening the security of its digital platforms. In its latest update, the board stated that it is closely monitoring vulnerabilities identified in the OnMark portal, which have been highlighted in the public domain over recent weeks.

To address these concerns, CBSE revealed that a specialised team of cybersecurity professionals has been working over the past several days to reinforce the platform's security architecture. The team includes experts from various government departments as well as leading technical institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology.

According to the board, efforts are underway to migrate the system to a more secure environment while strengthening safeguards against potential cyber threats. CBSE stated that the vulnerabilities identified so far have been contained and that additional assessments are being conducted to eliminate any remaining exploitable weaknesses.

The board's latest measures come as students continue to seek greater transparency and reliability in the post-result process. With the re-evaluation window expected to open today, CBSE is aiming to restore confidence among candidates by enhancing both the technical and security aspects of its online services. The success of these upgrades will be closely watched by students and parents as the board processes thousands of re-evaluation and verification requests in the coming weeks.