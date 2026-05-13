Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026 Begins for 1st, 2nd Year - IPASE Timetable and Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
11:21 AM

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Summary
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has commenced the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 from today, May 13.
The supplementary examinations are being conducted for both first-year and second-year Intermediate students in two separate shifts.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has commenced the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 from today, May 13, across the state. The supplementary examinations are being conducted for both first-year and second-year Intermediate students in two separate shifts.

According to the official schedule, first-year examinations will be held in the morning session from 9 AM to noon, while second-year examinations will take place in the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The board has also announced that practical examinations for supplementary candidates will be conducted from May 22 to May 25, 2026, in two daily sessions. In addition, the Ethics and Human Values examination is scheduled for May 26, while the Environmental Education paper will be conducted on May 28 for eligible students.

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As per the timetable released by TGBIE, the supplementary examinations began with Second Language Paper-I for first-year students and Second Language Paper-II for second-year students on May 13. English papers are scheduled for May 14, followed by Mathematics, Botany, Political Science, Zoology, History, Physics, Economics, Chemistry, Commerce, Public Administration, Geography, and other subjects on subsequent dates till May 21.

The board has issued a detailed set of exam-day instructions for candidates appearing in the supplementary examinations. Students have been directed to carry their TS Intermediate hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day, as entry without the admit card will not be permitted.

Candidates have also been warned against using unfair means during the examination. The board stated that any student found violating examination rules may face strict disciplinary action, including disqualification.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smart gadgets, and other prohibited items are not allowed inside the examination halls. Students have been advised to carry essential stationery items, including pens, pencils, erasers, and scales for smooth completion of the examination.

The supplementary examinations are being conducted shortly after the declaration of the TS Inter first-year and second-year results 2026 on May 12. According to the statistics released by the board, the overall pass percentage for first-year students stood at 66.20 per cent, while second-year students recorded an overall pass percentage of 70.58 per cent.

Students appearing for the TS Inter IPASE 2026 examinations are advised to carefully follow the timetable and guidelines issued by the Telangana Board and reach their examination centres well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
11:24 AM
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education supplementary exams
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