TGBIE Reopens Intermediate Enrollment, Edit Window - Complete Admissions by Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
13:11 PM

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the reopening of the enrollment and edit window for intermediate admissions today, September 17, 2025. The decision was taken after repeated requests from principals, students, and parents seeking another opportunity to complete admissions into junior colleges across the state.

As per the official notification, the enrollment facility will be available for one day only for admissions into affiliated junior colleges offering general and vocational streams. Students applying to private junior colleges will be required to pay a penalty fee of ₹1,000 per admission, while those enrolling in government or government sector colleges will not be charged any penalty.

Alongside admissions, the edit option has also been enabled for colleges to make corrections through their logins. For private junior colleges, each correction will attract a penalty of ₹250, whereas government colleges can make corrections without any charges. TGBIE has clearly stated that no further requests will be entertained after this window closes.

The board has also advised parents and students to take admission only in affiliated junior colleges, with the official list available on acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the admission extension and correction window for intermediate admissions was available on September 11 and 12, but due to fresh appeals, TGBIE has now provided this final opportunity to complete the process.

This move is expected to benefit students who missed out earlier, ensuring that admissions for the academic year progress smoothly without further delays.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
13:11 PM
