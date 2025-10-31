Telangana government

TGBIE Releases TS Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2026; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the schedule, the TS Inter 1st Year exams 2026 will be conducted from March 25 to April 17, 2026
The Telangana Intermediate examinations are among the most significant school-level assessments in the state, determining eligibility for higher education admissions, including engineering, medical, and degree courses

The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 1st Year Time Table 2026. According to the schedule, the TS Inter 1st Year exams 2026 will be conducted from March 25 to April 17, 2026.

The detailed timetable for general stream students has been released, while the time table for vocational courses will be issued separately in due course, the board said in its announcement.

In addition to the theory exam schedule, TGBIE has also announced the dates for the practical examinations. The practical exams will be held from February 2 to February 21, 2026, including Sundays, to accommodate all students. These exams will be conducted in two sessions — morning (9:00 am to 12:00 noon) and afternoon (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

The English practical examinations are scheduled for January 21, 2026 for First Year students and January 22, 2026 for Second Year students.

Addressing potential scheduling conflicts, TGBIE announced that students whose TS Intermediate Practical Exam dates clash with the JEE Mains 2026 schedule will be provided with alternative arrangements to ensure that they can appear for both exams without difficulty.

The TS Intermediate exams play a crucial role in determining students’ higher education eligibility in Telangana and across India. The official timetable can be accessed on the board’s website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

