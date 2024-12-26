TG TET 2024: Admit Card To Release Today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in- Read Major Updates Here

Summary Interested candidates will be able to download the TS TET hall ticket from the official website- tgtet2024.aptonline.in General category candidates must score 60 per cent or more to pass the examination

The Telangana School Education Department is expected to issue hall tickets/admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2024) today i.e. on December 26. Interested candidates will be able to download the TS TET hall ticket from the official website- tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The TG TET examination will consist of two question papers. The first paper is for candidates for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. General category candidates must score 60 per cent or more to pass the exam. For BC category candidates, the minimum mark is 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.

TG TET 2024: Important Dates

TG TET admit cards: December 26

TG TET exam begins: January 1

TG TET exam ends: January 20

TG TET result: February 5

TG TET Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- tgtet2024.aptonline.in Open the Telangana TET hall ticket or admit card download link displayed on the home page Enter your login credentials Submit and download the hall ticket Go through the instructions/guidelines given on the hall ticket Take a printout of the same for future reference