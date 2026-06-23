Telangana School Bandh Today: ABVP Calls Statewide Shutdown Over Fee Regulation and Other Issues

Summary Schools across parts of Telangana may witness disruptions today after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a statewide school bandh, pressing for reforms in private and government school education The student organisation announced the bandh to draw attention to issues including rising private school fees, infrastructure gaps in government schools and vacancies in teaching and administrative position

Schools across parts of Telangana may witness disruptions today after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a statewide school bandh, pressing for reforms in private and government school education.

The student organisation announced the bandh to draw attention to issues including rising private school fees, infrastructure gaps in government schools and vacancies in teaching and administrative positions. The call has prompted several private and corporate schools, particularly in Hyderabad, to declare a holiday as a precautionary measure amid the planned protests.

ABVP has appealed to students, parents and school managements to extend support to the shutdown, arguing that long-pending concerns affecting the state's education system require immediate intervention from the government.

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Fee Regulation Among Key Demands

One of the central issues raised by ABVP is the absence of a comprehensive mechanism to regulate fees charged by private and corporate schools. The organisation has alleged that many institutions increase fees without sufficient oversight, placing a growing financial burden on parents.

The student body has also criticised practices such as compulsory purchases related to school uniforms and other school requirements. It has called for greater transparency in admissions, academic policies and fee structures, along with safeguards against arbitrary fee hikes.

ABVP has sought reforms covering nearly 23,000 private schools across Telangana and demanded the establishment of a dedicated regulatory authority to monitor fee practices, conduct inspections and oversee annual fee revisions.

Concerns Over Government School

In addition to private school fee regulation, ABVP has raised concerns regarding conditions in government-run schools.

The organisation has opposed the state's proposed school rationalisation policy, claiming it could adversely affect thousands of government schools. It has also highlighted delays in the distribution of government-issued school uniforms, noting that many students are yet to receive them despite the start of the academic session.

ABVP has further demanded immediate recruitment to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching posts across government schools. The organisation has also called for appointments to key administrative positions, including Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs).

Infrastructure and Policy Reforms

The student organisation has urged the government to strengthen educational infrastructure by constructing permanent buildings for residential Gurukul schools and improving facilities in government institutions.

It has also sought stricter monitoring of the mid-day meal programme to improve food quality and prevent incidents of food poisoning. Other demands include effective implementation of fee regulation measures, enforcement of the 25 per cent reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) students in private schools, and implementation of provisions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 related to school education.

Following the bandh announcement, several private and corporate schools in Hyderabad and other areas reportedly informed parents about holidays or precautionary closures in view of possible disruptions.

Meanwhile, reactions on social media remained mixed. While some users expressed support for the demands raised by the student organisation, several parents questioned whether the bandh would ultimately benefit students, particularly at a time when the academic year has only recently begun.

The extent of the bandh's impact is expected to become clearer as protests and demonstrations take place across different districts during the day.