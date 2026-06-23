CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window Closes Today - NTA Issues Application Edit Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination today, June 23. Applicants who wish to make modifications can access the correction facility through the official website and complete the process before the portal closes at 11.50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination today, June 23, giving registered candidates one final opportunity to rectify errors in their submitted application forms. Applicants who wish to make modifications can access the correction facility through the official website and complete the process before the portal closes at 11.50 PM. Once the correction window closes, no further requests for changes will be entertained by the agency.

The correction facility allows candidates to review their applications and rectify any inaccuracies that may have occurred during the registration process. According to the NTA, the CSIR NET June 2026 application correction facility is a one-time provision. Candidates who fail to make necessary changes during the designated period will not be allowed to modify their applications at a later stage. The agency has therefore urged applicants to thoroughly examine all details and ensure that the information submitted is accurate and complete.

While the correction window enables candidates to update several important fields, not all details can be modified. The editable information includes the candidate's name, mother's name, father's name, educational qualifications, gender, date of birth, category, sub-category, identity proof, photograph, signature, subject selected for the examination, and preferred examination centre.

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To make corrections, candidates must visit the official CSIR NET portal (csirnet.nta.nic.in) and click on the application correction link available on the homepage. They are required to log in using their application number and password, review the details entered in the application form, make the necessary modifications, and submit the updated form online. Candidates are advised to save a copy of the corrected application for future reference after successfully completing the process.

The CSIR NET examination is a national-level eligibility test conducted for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in science-related disciplines. This year, the exam will be conducted in CBT mode on July 17 and 18, 2026, across various centres in India.

Find the direct link here.