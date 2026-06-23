Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 1,600 Armed Police Constable Posts

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal from June 22, 2026 According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 1,421 vacancies under the General Karnataka division and 179 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka division

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts across the state. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal from June 22, 2026.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 1,421 vacancies under the General Karnataka division and 179 vacancies under the Kalyana Karnataka division. Interested applicants can complete the registration process online until July 22, 2026.

A total of 1,600 Armed Police Constable vacancies have been announced.

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General Karnataka Division: 1,421 posts

Kalyana Karnataka Division: 179 posts

Candidates who have passed the Pre-University Course (PUC), Class 12, or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution are eligible to apply.

Applicants must possess the qualifying examination marks card on or before the last date of application submission. Candidates awaiting their Class 12 or equivalent examination results are not eligible to apply.

In addition, candidates must have studied Kannada as a first or second language at the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level or have passed the Kannada language examination conducted by KEA.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 33 years of age as on July 22, 2026.

The Karnataka government has provided a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for eligible candidates. Ex-servicemen will be entitled to an additional age relaxation of three years over and above the duration of their military service.

As per government norms, 10 per cent of the total vacancies have been reserved for ex-servicemen under direct recruitment.

The reservation benefit will also extend to eligible dependent family members of ex-servicemen who died during service or became permanently disabled while serving in the armed forces.

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while candidates from all other eligible categories must pay Rs 250.

Although the application submission deadline is July 22, 2026, candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee until July 24, 2026.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the recruitment:

Visit the official KEA website. Click on the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) Recruitment 2026 link. Register using a valid mobile number and email ID. Fill in the required personal, educational and other details. Upload the photograph and signature in JPEG format. Pay the applicable application fee. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The written examination will be conducted by KEA on September 6, 2026, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and carefully verify all information entered in the application form before final submission.