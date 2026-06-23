JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2026 Out for All Rounds - Check Key Dates and Seat Allotment Details

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has published the counselling schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026. Candidates who qualified in the UPJEE can participate in the counselling process through the official admission portal (jeecup.admissions.nic.in).

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has published the counselling schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026, paving the way for admissions to polytechnic institutions across the state. Candidates who qualified in the UPJEE can participate in the counselling process through the official admission portal (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) starting June 25, 2026.

The JEECUP counselling process comprises several stages, including online registration, payment of counselling fees, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, document verification, and final admission to the allotted institute. Candidates are required to complete each stage within the prescribed deadlines to remain eligible for admission.

As part of the admission procedure, candidates who receive a seat allotment will have to choose between the “Freeze” and “Float” options. The freeze option allows candidates to accept the allotted seat and proceed with admission formalities, while the float option enables them to retain the allotted seat and remain eligible for consideration in subsequent rounds for a potentially higher preference. Candidates selecting either option must pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee of ₹3,000 through the official JEECUP portal.

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The council has also issued a warning regarding non-compliance with admission requirements. Candidates who fail to deposit the required seat acceptance and counselling fee after seat allotment or do not complete document verification within the stipulated period will have their allotted seats cancelled. Such candidates will also become ineligible to participate in further rounds of counselling.

According to the official schedule, the choice filling and locking process for the first round of counselling will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2026. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 1. Candidates allotted seats in the first round will be able to exercise the freeze or float option and complete document verification at designated district help centres between July 2 and July 5. The broader document verification process will continue until July 6, while candidates wishing to withdraw their allotted seats from Round 1 may do so on July 6.

The second round of counselling will begin with choice filling and modification facilities for candidates who opted for the float option. This process will take place from July 7 to July 9, followed by the declaration of Round 2 seat allotment results on July 10. Candidates allotted seats in this round must pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee between July 11 and July 13. Document verification at district help centres will be conducted from July 11 to July 14, and the seat withdrawal facility for Round 2 will remain available until July 15.

The third round of counselling will commence with choice filling and modification from July 16 to July 17. The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 20. Candidates securing seats in this phase will be required to deposit the counselling fee between July 21 and July 23. Document verification for Round 3 candidates will be conducted from July 21 to July 24, while the final date for seat withdrawal will be July 25.

Following the completion of all counselling rounds and seat allotment procedures, candidates will be required to report to their allotted institutions and complete the admission process by submitting the necessary documents for verification. The council has announced that academic sessions for the new batch will commence on August 1, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the schedule, keep all required documents ready, and regularly monitor the official counselling portal for updates regarding seat allotment, verification procedures, and admission guidelines.

Find the full schedule here.