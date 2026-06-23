DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Over 2900 Seats Allocated in Second Phase

Summary The University of Delhi has released the second round of seat allocations for postgraduate admissions. The newly allotted candidates can now access their allocation status through the postgraduate admissions portal.

The University of Delhi has released the second round of seat allocations for postgraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Programmes (CSAS-PG) for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the university, a total of 2,964 fresh seat allocations have been made in the second round of admissions. The newly allotted candidates can now access their allocation status through the postgraduate admissions portal, where the university has also published programme-wise minimum allocation scores to help applicants understand the admission trends across different courses.

The second round follows the successful completion of the first phase of admissions, during which a large number of candidates confirmed their seats. University officials stated that 8,150 students have successfully secured admission by completing all formalities, including payment of the prescribed fees, after the first round of counselling.

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Admission data released by the university indicates that 11,548 seat allocations were offered during the first round of the CSAS-PG admission process. Out of these, 10,393 candidates accepted the seats allotted to them. By the final fee payment deadline on June 19, a total of 8,150 candidates had completed the admission process, thereby confirming their seats in various postgraduate programmes.

The university also provided insights into the choices exercised by students after the first round of admissions. Among the candidates who completed admission formalities, 3,399 opted to freeze their allotted seats, indicating satisfaction with their assigned programmes and institutions. Meanwhile, 2,448 candidates chose the upgrade option, allowing them to remain in contention for higher-preference programmes in subsequent rounds. Another 2,303 applicants did not select either the freeze or upgrade option following their admissions.

The postgraduate admission process this year is being conducted based on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate), commonly known as CUET-PG.