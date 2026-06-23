CBSE Topper 2026: Avni from DPS Ranchi Scores Perfect 100% After Re-Evaluation, Shares Her Success Story

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started releasing the results of its Class 12 post-result services, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts, and one remarkable outcome has emerged from Ranchi. A student who was initially dissatisfied with her board examination performance has now secured a perfect score after opting for re-evaluation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started releasing the results of its Class 12 post-result services, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts, and one remarkable outcome has emerged from Ranchi. A student who was initially dissatisfied with her board examination performance has now secured a perfect score after opting for re-evaluation.

According to CBSE, the outcomes for nearly 87 per cent of students who applied for verification and re-evaluation have already been declared through the official DigiLocker results portal. The board has stated that the remaining applications are still under examination and that their results will be released in phases. The entire post-result exercise is expected to be completed soon.

Amid the ongoing release of revised results, Ranchi-based student Avni Kejriwal has attracted attention after claiming to have achieved a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in the Commerce stream following the re-evaluation process. The student, who studies at Delhi Public School Ranchi, said her revised result now reflects full marks in all five subjects.

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Avni explained that when the original CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 13, she had secured an aggregate score of 95.2 per cent. While her family was pleased with the outcome, she believed her performance deserved a higher score and decided to pursue the re-evaluation process offered by the board. After submitting her request once the application window opened, she awaited the outcome of the reassessment.

Following the review of her answer scripts, the revised result showed a significant increase in marks, taking her total score to 500 out of 500. The achievement has led her to claim a national top position in the Commerce stream. Expressing her happiness, Avni said the revised result validated her confidence in her performance and rewarded the effort she had put into her studies.

Sharing insights into her preparation strategy, the student revealed that she did not follow a rigid schedule based on study hours. Instead, she focused on setting academic targets and ensuring that they were completed each day. According to her, the emphasis was always on mastering the topics planned for the day rather than tracking the number of hours spent studying. She believes that consistency in achieving learning goals played a major role in her academic success.

Avni, the daughter of Ranchi businessman Mitesh Kejriwal and homemaker Poonam Kejriwal, has expressed an interest in entrepreneurship and hopes to build her own business in the future. She said she intends to pursue higher education in a manner that aligns with her long-term career aspirations.

The student also shared advice for fellow learners, stressing the importance of maintaining a balanced approach toward social media usage. While acknowledging that digital platforms are part of everyday life, she noted that students should ensure that online activities do not interfere with their academic responsibilities and learning goals.

Congratulating the student on her achievement, Jaya Chauhan, Principal of DPS Ranchi, praised Avni’s dedication and perseverance. In a message shared on social media, she described the achievement as an example of how determination, discipline, and proper guidance can lead to exceptional academic outcomes. She added that the accomplishment has brought pride to the school community and serves as an inspiration for students striving for excellence.

The development comes as lakhs of CBSE students across the country continue to receive the outcomes of their verification and re-evaluation requests. The case underscores the importance of the board’s post-result services, which provide students with an opportunity to seek reassessment if they believe their performance has not been accurately reflected in the original results.