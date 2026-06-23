Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026 Released; Check Merit List, Scorecard Here

Summary Students who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartment or supplementary examination can now access their results online through the official website, sebaonline.org Students who have successfully cleared the compartment examination will now be eligible to pursue admission to higher secondary courses and continue their academic studies without losing an academic year

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has declared the HSLC Compartment Examination Result 2026 today, June 23. Students who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartment or supplementary examination can now access their results online through the official website, sebaonline.org.

The result link has been activated on the board's official portal, enabling candidates to check and download their scorecards using their roll number and other required login credentials. Students who have successfully cleared the compartment examination will now be eligible to pursue admission to higher secondary courses and continue their academic studies without losing an academic year.

The compartment examination was conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular HSLC Examination 2026. The supplementary test offered candidates an opportunity to improve their performance and secure the Class 10 qualification.

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Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and examination details ready while accessing the result portal. The online marksheet can be downloaded and retained for future reference until original documents are issued by the board and respective schools.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow the steps below to download their results:

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org. Click on the “HSLC Compartment Result 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter the required roll number and login credentials. Submit the details. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

To access the scorecard, candidates should keep the following information ready:

HSLC roll number

Examination registration details

Basic identification information, if required

The compartment result comes after the declaration of the regular HSLC Result 2026 on April 10. In the main examination, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent. Of the 4,29,249 students who appeared for the examination, 2,81,701 cleared it successfully.

The results showed that 85,189 students secured first division. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 63.96 per cent.

Students who have passed the compartment examination can now proceed with admissions to higher secondary institutions and other academic programmes. The board is expected to issue further instructions regarding the distribution of original marksheets and certificates through official notifications and schools.

Candidates requiring clarification regarding their results are advised to contact their respective schools or the board authorities with the necessary examination documents.