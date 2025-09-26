TSPSC Group 1 Final List Out After HC Stay on Re-Evaluation Order: Check Selected Roll Nos

Summary The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has declared the final list of selected candidates for Group 1 posts. The final list has been prepared based on the Group 1 Main (Written) Examination held from October 21 to 27, 2024, and the General Ranking List released on March 30, 2025.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has declared the final list of selected candidates for Group 1 posts, just hours after the Telangana High Court’s Division Bench ordered an interim suspension of a single-judge ruling that had directed the re-evaluation of answer scripts. The final list has been prepared based on the Group 1 Main (Written) Examination held from October 21 to 27, 2024, and the General Ranking List released on March 30, 2025.

According to the notification, hall ticket numbers of the provisionally selected candidates have been published on the official website — websitenew.tgpsc.gov.in. Originally, the recruitment was conducted to fill 563 vacancies, but one post has been withheld following the High Court’s order. Thus, appointments will proceed for 562 candidates, with certificate verification already completed.

The Commission also clarified that due to the non-availability of sports category candidates, those posts have been reallocated to other community categories. It further warned that any instance of false information or irregularities in the selection could lead to cancellation of candidature and forfeiture of all benefits, as per the TGPSC Rules of Procedure (Telangana Gazette No. 60, Dt: 28/12/2015).

The legal tussle over Group 1 recruitment continues, as the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin stayed the earlier re-evaluation order but permitted TGPSC to go ahead with issuing appointment orders. The court, however, made it clear that these appointments would remain subject to the final outcome of pending writ appeals. Both parties have been directed to present their arguments by October 10, with the next hearing scheduled for October 15, 2025.

