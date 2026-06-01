Police recruitment

CSBC Bihar Releases Constable Exam City Intimation Slip; Admit Card Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
13:03 PM

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Summary
Candidates can now check their allotted examination district and examination date through the official CSBC portal
The city intimation slip became available on June 1, 2026, and can be accessed using the registration number or registered mobile number along with the candidate's date of birth

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates registered under Advertisement No. 03/2025 for the recruitment of Prohibition Constables, Jail Warders and Mobile Squad Constables.

Candidates can now check their allotted examination district and examination date through the official CSBC portal. The city intimation slip became available on June 1, 2026, and can be accessed using the registration number or registered mobile number along with the candidate's date of birth.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 14 and June 17, 2026, across examination centres located in all 38 districts of Bihar. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,236 vacancies in various state government departments.

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According to the board, candidates appearing on June 14 will be able to download their e-admit cards from June 8, 2026, while those scheduled for the June 17 examination can access their admit cards from June 11, 2026. The admit card download facility will begin at 12:00 midnight on the respective dates.

The examination will be held in two shifts on both days. The morning session will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

CSBC has clarified that entry to the examination centre will be permitted only on the basis of a valid e-admit card issued by the board. Candidates failing to produce the admit card at the examination venue will not be allowed to appear for the test.

The recruitment campaign includes 1,603 vacancies for Prohibition Constable, 2,417 vacancies for Jail Warder and 108 vacancies for Mobile Squad Constable. Applicants for all three posts were required to have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Regarding eligibility, candidates applying for Prohibition Constable and Mobile Squad Constable posts must be between 18 and 25 years of age. For Jail Warder positions, the prescribed age limit is 18 to 23 years. The age eligibility will be determined as on August 1, 2025.

Candidates have been advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the examination guidelines issued by the board. Further updates and recruitment-related information are available on the official CSBC website.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
13:05 PM
Police recruitment exam city allotment Bihar government
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