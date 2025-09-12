Telangana NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Eligible Candidates Drop Sharply After SC Domicile Ruling

Summary The updated list follows a recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the 4-year domicile rule, which has significantly reduced the number of eligible candidates With the Supreme Court now upholding the regulation, the counselling process is expected to resume shortly, beginning with the publication of the final merit list

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the revised provisional merit list for Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling today on its official website — knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The updated list follows a recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the 4-year domicile rule, which has significantly reduced the number of eligible candidates.

Earlier, 43,400 students were found eligible for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. However, with the implementation of the new local status requirement, the number has drastically dropped to 16,762 candidates.

The apex court recently upheld the 4-year domicile rule, requiring students to have completed at least four years of education in Telangana to qualify for local status. As a result:

689 candidates were found ineligible for local status and excluded from the merit list.

An additional 331 students were declared ineligible due to other reasons, bringing the total number of disqualified candidates to 1,020.

Students who still wish to claim local domicile status have been instructed to upload relevant academic documents for verification as per KNRUHS guidelines.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Special Categories

Out of the 16,762 eligible candidates:

102 have qualified under the CAP (Children of Armed Personnel) quota

40 candidates have been listed under the Persons with Disability (PwD) category

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates

Students can submit grievances regarding the merit list until 5 PM on September 14, 2025

Any objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered

The final merit list will be published by KNRUHS after resolving all valid grievances

The Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling process had been put on hold pending the outcome of the legal challenge to the domicile rule. With the Supreme Court now upholding the regulation, the counselling process is expected to resume shortly, beginning with the publication of the final merit list.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KNRUHS website for updates on counselling schedules and document verification processes.