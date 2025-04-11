Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court Releases TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 at tshc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2025
14:00 PM

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the computer-based and skill tests can download their hall tickets using their registration details through the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in
Exams for the post of Computer Operator and System Assistant will likely take place on April 19, 2025, in shifts 2 and 3, respectively

The Telangana High Court issued the TSHC Hall Ticket 2025 for various posts. Candidates who will be appearing for the computer-based and skill tests can download their hall tickets using their registration details through the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in.

The TSHC recruitment drive will conduct examinations for different posts, such as Copyist, Typist, and Examiner, to take place on April 15 in shifts 1, 2, and 3; junior assistant on April 16, 2025, in three shifts(1,2,3); Field Assistant; and Record Assistant on April 20, 2025, in shifts 1 and 2, respectively.

Another notice mentions recruitment exams for the post of Copyist, Typist, and Examiner to take place on April 18, 2025, in shifts 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Exams for the post of Computer Operator and System Assistant will likely take place on April 19, 2025, in shifts 2 and 3, respectively. This will be followed by an exam for the post of Assistant on April 20, 2025, to take place in shift three.

TSHC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website tshc.gov.in
  2. Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage
  3. Find the link for TS High Court Hall Ticket 2025
  4. Enter your Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth
  5. Click Submit
  6. Your admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

TSHC Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

Telangana High Court Admit Card
