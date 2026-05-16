JEECUP Extends UPJEE Polytechnic 2026 Registration Deadline Again; Check Last Date Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination till May 17, 2026, through the official website: JEECUP Official Website Earlier, the last date to submit applications was April 30, which was subsequently extended to May 11 before being revised again

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has once again extended the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic 2026.

Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination till May 17, 2026, through the official website: JEECUP Official Website

Earlier, the last date to submit applications was April 30, which was subsequently extended to May 11 before being revised again.

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The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic 2026 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the revised timetable released by the council, examinations for Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L and K1 to K8 will be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The admit cards for the examination will be released on May 25, 2026.

JEECUP Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official JEECUP website. Register using the required basic details. Log in using the generated credentials. Fill out the JEECUP 2026 application form. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee online. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to complete the application process before the revised deadline to avoid any last-minute technical difficulties.