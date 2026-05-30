Technical Glitch Disrupts CUET UG 2026 at Some Centres! NTA Revises Afternoon Session Timing

Summary The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 witnessed delays at some examination centres on Saturday following a technical issue. According to the NTA, necessary arrangements were made immediately after the problem was identified.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 witnessed delays at some examination centres today, May 30, following a technical issue, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise the timing of the afternoon session and assure candidates that no one would be disadvantaged because of the disruption.

In an official statement, the NTA said the delay was caused by a technical glitch reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is associated with the conduct of the examination. The agency clarified that the issue affected the commencement of the examination at certain centres but has since been resolved.

According to the NTA, necessary arrangements were made immediately after the problem was identified, and affected candidates are being provided full compensatory time to ensure that they receive the complete duration allotted for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the revised schedule, the afternoon session timings were changed. Candidates appearing in the second shift were asked to report to their examination centres from 2:30 PM onwards, while the examination was scheduled to begin at 4 PM instead of the originally planned 3 PM start time.

The agency also informed that candidates appearing in the morning session would be allowed to complete the entire duration of their examination. Students were permitted to leave the examination centre only after finishing the full test time, ensuring that the delay did not reduce the duration of the examination for any candidate.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the disruption, the NTA expressed regret over the situation. The agency stated that every effort was being made to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination and to protect the interests of all candidates.

To assist students and parents facing difficulties or seeking clarification, the NTA has activated support channels, including a dedicated helpline number, +91-11-40759000, and an official email address, cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG has emerged as one of the country's most important entrance examinations since its introduction in 2022. Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the examination serves as a common gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, deemed institutions, and several private universities across India.

The examination was introduced to create a uniform admission platform and reduce the need for multiple entrance tests conducted by individual institutions. Through a common assessment system, CUET UG aims to provide equal opportunities to students from different educational backgrounds and regions.

The test evaluates candidates across multiple areas, including language proficiency, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude. It is also aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises accessibility, inclusivity, and standardised evaluation in higher education admissions.

With the technical issue now resolved and revised arrangements in place, the NTA has assured candidates that the integrity of the examination process remains intact and that all affected students will receive the full examination time to which they are entitled.