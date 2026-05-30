MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Final Key for 2nd Attempt Updated - Check Revised Responses, Marks

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final answer key for the second phase of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test for admission to MBA and MMS programmes can now access and download the final answer key PDF through the official website.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the final answer key for the second phase of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test for admission to MBA and MMS programmes can now access and download the final answer key PDF through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The publication of the final answer key comes after the completion of the objection review process conducted by the CET Cell. According to the official update, a total of 29 objections were submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. After examining the challenges, the authorities accepted six objections and made the necessary revisions to the answer key.

As part of the final review, the CET Cell has revised the answers to two questions. In addition, all candidates who appeared for the examination will be awarded one mark each for four questions. These include one question from the Quantitative Aptitude section and three questions from the Logical Reasoning section.

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Candidates do not need to enter any login credentials to access the final answer key, as the objection redressal document and revised answer key have been made available in PDF format on the official portal.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Phase 2 examination was conducted on May 9 for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) programmes offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra. The provisional answer key was released on May 19, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 21.

To download the final answer key, candidates need to visit the official CET Cell website and click on the MAH MBA CET 2026 Phase 2 objection redressal link available on the homepage. The objection review PDF containing details of accepted and rejected challenges will then be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save the document for future reference.

The final answer key plays a crucial role in determining candidates' scores and will be used for the preparation of the results. Aspirants can use the revised answer key to estimate their likely performance before the declaration of results.

As per the MAH MBA CET marking scheme, candidates receive one mark for every correct response. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers or questions left unanswered. This allows candidates to attempt all questions without the risk of losing marks for wrong responses.

The MAH MBA MMS CET examination comprises 200 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The test is one of the key entrance examinations for admission to management programmes offered by colleges and institutes across Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CET Cell website for further updates regarding result announcements, scorecards, counselling schedules, and the admission process for the 2026 academic session.

Find the direct download link here.