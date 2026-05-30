JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Released for All UPJEE Exam Groups - Check Hall Ticket Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2026
12:25 PM

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Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2026 for all remaining examination groups. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Hall tickets for groups A, E1, and E2 had been released earlier.

The release of the admit card is an important step ahead of the JEECUP 2026 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted between June 2 and June 9, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest and verify all details mentioned on the document before the examination.

To access the admit card, applicants will be required to log in using their application number and password on the official portal. The hall ticket contains crucial information such as the candidate’s examination date, reporting time, allotted examination centre, and complete centre address.

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JEECUP is conducted for admission to diploma, post-diploma, and various technical and vocational programmes offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The examination is held in multiple groups based on the course and programme selected by candidates.

Candidates appearing for the examination should carefully check the details printed on their admit cards, including personal information, examination schedule, and venue details. In case of any discrepancy, applicants are advised to contact the examination authorities through the official channels before the examination date.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 May 2026
12:25 PM
JEECUP 2026 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh Admit Card
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