JIPMAT 2026 Scribe Registration Begins for PwD/PwBD Candidates - Link and Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online facility for submission of scribe details for candidates appearing in the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit the required information through the official JIPMAT portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online facility for submission of scribe details for candidates appearing in the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. Eligible candidates can now submit the required information through the official JIPMAT portal at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat.

The development comes shortly after the release of the JIPMAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip on May 27. Candidates who had opted to use their own scribe during the application process can now complete the mandatory registration of scribe details through the dedicated online window.

According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the scribe registration portal has been activated from May 29 and will remain available until June 2, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. Only those PwD and PwBD candidates who selected the option of arranging their own scribe during registration are eligible to submit these details through the portal.

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The agency has advised candidates to complete the process within the prescribed timeline, as the details submitted will be reflected in the application form as well as on the confirmation page available in the candidate dashboard.

JIPMAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held from 3 PM to 5.30 PM for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by participating institutions.

The NTA had earlier informed candidates during the registration process that PwD and PwBD applicants would have the option to choose their own scribe and provide the details at the stage of city intimation. With the release of the city intimation slip, the agency has now enabled the submission facility for eligible candidates.

To register scribe details, candidates are required to visit the official JIPMAT website and click on the “Register Scribe Details” link. They must then log in using their application number, password, and security captcha code. After accessing the candidate dashboard, applicants can enter the required information regarding the scribe and submit the form online. Once the details are successfully submitted, the information will automatically appear in the application form and confirmation page.

The NTA has also advised candidates to carefully review all entered information before final submission to avoid discrepancies during the examination process.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the city intimation process can already access information regarding their allotted examination city through the official portal. The JIPMAT 2026 admit card is expected to be released two to three days before the examination date.

Candidates have been urged to regularly visit the official JIPMAT website for the latest announcements and examination-related updates. In case of any difficulty during the scribe registration process, applicants may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send their queries via email to jipmat@nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT examination serves as the gateway for admission to five-year Integrated Programme in Management courses and is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency for management aspirants across the country.

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