RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2026 Declared, Region-Wise Cutoffs and Merit List Out - All Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Technician Grade 3 result. Along with the results, the board has also published the merit list, zone-wise cut-off marks, and scorecards for shortlisted candidates on its regional websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Technician Grade 3 result, bringing relief to lakhs of candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination earlier this year. Along with the results, the board has also published the merit list, zone-wise cut-off marks, and scorecards for shortlisted candidates on its regional websites.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on March 6, 9, and 10, 2026, can now check their qualifying status online. The recruitment examination was held under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 02/2025 for Technician Grade III posts across various departments of Indian Railways.

The result announcement marks an important milestone in one of the major railway recruitment drives of the year. More than 15 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the examination, competing for a limited number of vacancies in technical categories.

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According to the recruitment notification, the drive aims to fill a total of 6,055 Technician Grade III positions across different railway zones. The vacancies span several technical trades and maintenance-related disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, workshop, carriage and wagon, refrigeration and air conditioning, fitter, welder, machinist, and other technical categories essential to railway operations.

Candidates can access the merit list through the official website of their respective RRB region. The merit list has been released in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

To check their selection status, candidates need to visit the website of their respective Railway Recruitment Board and open the Technician Grade III Result 2026 link available on the homepage. After opening the merit list PDF, candidates can use the search function to locate their roll number and verify whether they have been shortlisted.

Candidates whose roll numbers have been included in the merit list will now proceed to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The next phase includes Document Verification (DV), during which candidates will be required to produce original certificates and supporting documents to establish their eligibility.

Following successful document verification, candidates will have to undergo a medical examination conducted according to the standards prescribed by Indian Railways. Final appointments will be made based on candidates successfully clearing all stages of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official RRB websites for updates regarding document verification schedules, medical examination dates, and other recruitment-related announcements.