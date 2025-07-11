Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Releases 1996 Vacancies! Check Eligibility Details

Summary Candidates interested can apply through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in According to the schedule, the registration commenced on July 10, 2025 and will close on August 12, 2025

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu invited applications for Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade - I / Computer Instructor Grade – I in School Education and other Departments in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 1996 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration commenced on July 10, 2025 and will close on August 12, 2025. The correction window will open on August 13 and will close on August 16, 2025. The examination will be held on September 28, 2025.

The Examination fee is Rs 600 for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons the examination fee for each application is Rs 300.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.