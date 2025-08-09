TCHE Revises TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule- Registration Window Open Till August 18

Summary Candidates interested can check the counselling schedule by visiting the official website- pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in As per the revised schedule, registration window for the TS PGECET 2025 counselling for admission to MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, PharmD programmes has been extended to August 18

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad revised the Telangana admission 2025 schedule for master’s in engineering and pharmacy. Candidates interested can check the counselling schedule by visiting the official website- pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, registration window for the TS PGECET 2025 counselling for admission to MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, PharmD programmes has been extended to August 18. Candidates who have qualified TS PGECET this year, and those with a valid score in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) of 2023, 2024, and 2025 will be eligible for admissions.

The council notified that the seats will be filled based on GATE and GPAT scores and only the leftover seats are available for TS PGECET candidates.

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Registration Last Date: August 18

Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking and bring 2 sets of xerox copies- August 6 to 11

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through email- August 25

Exercising web options (Phase I)- August 26 and 27

Edit of web options (Phase I)- August 28

List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and will be placed in the website (Phase I)- September 1

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates- September 2 to 6

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,200. SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 600 only. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.